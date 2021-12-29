Keeping your fitness New Years resolution

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The new year is fast approaching, and that means new years resolutions.

The Woodson YMCA said the most common resolutions are fitness related.

“It will definitely pick up next week and we usually see the new year’s resolution people all of January, maybe two weeks into February,” said Shannon Ramsey, Health and Wellness Director at the Woodson YMCA.

The most common resolution she hears has to do with weight loss.

Jared Boyle, owner and founder of Be Bold Performance and Training and Co-owner of Lift agrees. He said they want to loose it all fast too. So they go all-in until they fizzle out.

According to US News and World Report 80% of new years resolutions fail.

“Most people who end up falling off the wagon and not completing their new years resolution when it comes to exercise and fitness is they go from zero to one-hundred way too fast,” said Boyle.

Ramsey said keeping it simple and starting off slow leads to long term success.

When she helps people make a fitness plan she uses “SMART” goals. That means they are specific, measurable, achievable, realist, and timely. Ramsey said people usually struggle most with the realistic part.

“If you’re not being realistic, you’re going to probably be hard on yourself and that’s when people just tend to say, ‘forget it, I quit, I don’t see any results,’” said Ramsey.

She said people have to understand that it is a lifestyle change that will take time. Boyles advice for sticking to your resolution is to find a work-out buddy or group class to hold you accountable and make it something social that you look forward to.

