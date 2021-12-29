News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos and Videos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work
Advertisement

Keeping the wheels of justice turning with teens

By Tony Langfellow
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 10:42 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RHINELANDER, Wis. (WSAW) - The Oneida County Teen Court is in need of more panelists. It’s a shortage that’s making it difficult to keep up with the increase in the load of cases.

“Teens are always wired to care more about what their peers think than adults,” Positive Youth Development Educator at UW-Extension of Oneida County Sharon Krause said.

Oneida County Teen Court is a vital step in helping teenage offenders learn from their mistakes.

“Our numbers are showing over 80 percent of kids who go through the teen court process successfully complete it,” Krause said.

Teen Court is where youth offenders go after committing a minor offense. They appear in front of a group of three teen panelists who interview them and assign sanctions. This way, offenders avoid a fine or a permanent record.

“With a lot of legal stuff, it seems the intent a lot of the time is to punish rather than to rehabilitate but then with minors you kind of gotta go about it differently,” Rural Virtual Academy Sophomore and Teen Panelist Ella Bostwick said.

However, the Teen Court program is beginning to feel a pinch in its number of high school panelists. Normally, they have about 25 panelists. Now they’re down to about a dozen. Krause said the pandemic caused things to move to a mostly virtual format.

“Some just sort of lost interest because it’s not as interesting to do it over Zoom as it is in person and it can be really difficult to do it over Zoom,” Krause said.

Krause said the work the volunteer teen panelists do brings a positive impact on the community. They learn about the justice system, leadership, and communication skills, all while helping out their peers.

“I’ve learned how to see things from other people’s perspective more. I do try to just make sure that they understand… why what they did was wrong so that they’re not going to do it again,” Bostwick said.

Any students between 9th and 12th grade living in Oneida County can apply to become panelists. Follow this link to learn more and sign up.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Winter weather will arrive by midday Tuesday with another round of accumulating snowfall. A...
First Alert Weather Day Issued Midday Tuesday for Moderate to Heavy Snowfall
Jose Miguel Ortez-Herrerra
Stratford man accused of attempting to stab and strangle woman during argument on Christmas
Jacob Stachovack
Beloved Wausau East teacher dies from cancer
People wait in a long line to get tested for COVID-19 in Times Square, New York, Monday, Dec....
US officials recommend shorter COVID isolation, quarantine
New COVID-19 variants have less smell and taste symptoms
Loss of sense rare with Omicron variant

Latest News

High School Sports 12/28/2021
Wittenberg-Birnamwood girls basketball beats Marathon on the road, Iola-Scandinavia beats Pacelli
Don't Skip Shoveling 12/28/2021
Don't Skip Shoveling 12/28/2021
Teen Court Needs Volunteers 12/28/2021
Teen Court Needs Volunteers 12/28/2021
Snow hit Stevens Point Tuesday afternoon into evening, prompting reminders to shovel.
Mayor Wiza: Shovel your sidewalks for those with mobility issues