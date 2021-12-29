News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos and Videos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work
Advertisement

Frozen road law takes effect Thursday in northern Wisconsin

Frozen road
Frozen road(WSAW)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 11:28 AM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) -- Wisconsin’s frozen road law takes effect on Dec. 30 at 12:01 a.m. in Zone 1. Zone 1 includes US 8 along with numbered state and federal highways north of US 8.

Frozen Road Declaration in effect
Frozen Road Declaration in effect(Wisconsin DOT)

The frozen road law allows vehicles hauling abrasives or salt for highway winter maintenance and certain forest products to carry more weight. The seasonal weight restriction program is one way to protect Wisconsin’s investments in roads.

WisDOT and county highway personnel monitor temperature forecasts, along with frost tubes - liquid-filled devices under pavement - to help determine when roads are adequately frozen to accommodate heavier loads.

The declaration is issued once the ground under highway pavement is frozen to a depth of at least 18-inches, allowing the maximum gross weight for trucks hauling logs or salt and sand for maintaining roads in winter to go up to 98,000 pounds on vehicles with a minimum of five axles (from the normal 80,000 pounds). Special permits for hauling the increased weights are not required in Zone 1, however, vehicles must be legally licensed at 80,000 pounds to handle the increased weights.

The higher weight limits do not apply to county or local roads unless authorized by the local agency having maintenance authority. Also, higher weights may not be transported on any highways or bridges specifically posted for lower weight limits.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New COVID-19 variants have less smell and taste symptoms
Loss of sense rare with Omicron variant
Winter weather will arrive by midday Tuesday with another round of accumulating snowfall. A...
First Alert Weather Day Issued Midday Tuesday for Moderate to Heavy Snowfall
FILE - Former Oakland Raiders coach John Madden gestures toward a bust of himself during his...
John Madden, Hall of Fame coach and broadcaster, dies at 85
Police lights
Charges filed in Adams County fatal crash
The US Department of the Interior is seeking to rename at least 28 federal sites in Wisconsin...
Nearly 30 Wisconsin sites with indigenous slur to be renamed

Latest News

All Madden
FOX to re-air ‘All Madden’ following NFL legend’s death
Keeping New Year's fitness goals by creating smart resolutions
Keeping New Year's fitness goals by creating smart resolutions
Police arrest man stuck in bush with bag of cocaine
Powerball for 8-25-2021
Wednesday’s Powerball jackpot now up to $441M