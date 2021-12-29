News and First Alert Weather App
FOX to re-air ‘All Madden’ following NFL legend’s death

By Heather Poltrock
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 11:57 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - FOX will re-air All Madden, a documentary highlighting the career and life of John Madden’s life on Thursday, Dec. 30 at 7 p.m. Madden died Tuesday. He was 85.

The documentary features never-seen-before footage of Madden’s career as well as an extensive interview.

Madden went 103-32-7 in his 10 seasons with the Raiders. In 2006, he was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame as a coach. He is the only broadcaster to work as a color analyst for all four major networks, and he won 16 Emmy Awards during his three decades in the broadcast booth.

After debuting on Christmas Day, the documentary was set to hit a variety of streaming platforms on Jan. 3. But in the wake of Madden’s death, it will now be available to watch for three months on Peacock, ESPN+ and Tubi starting Dec. 29 at midnight.

