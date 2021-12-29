First Alert Weather: Quiet for now, but turning chilly for the New Year

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - After seeing back-to-back First Alert Weather Days, weather conditions plan to stay quiet for now. A few flakes here and there as we get closer to the New Year, but the rest of the work week will be nice.

As a cold front swipes through the area early Wednesday morning, colder temperatures will move in for the daytime hours. Highs in the lower 20s will be reached this morning, with daytime temperatures in the low to mid-teens. Wind chills in the single digits will also be a factor today. Despite the chilliness lingering around, Wednesday will be quite nice with plentiful amounts of sunshine. With the fresh snowpack on the ground, don’t forget the sunglasses today as sun will be glaring as it reflects off of the snow.

Single-digit wind chills are expected to last throughout the day today (WSAW)

The next few days will remain in the 20s, with a few possible snow showers North of HWY 29 Thursday afternoon and evening. New Years Eve will be cloudy, but quiet.

A few flakes are possible Thursday afternoon North of HWY 29. (WSAW)

By the New Year over the weekend, a possible winter storm will be on the move across the midwest. Right now, locations and timing is a bit wonky at least for our region in North-Central Wisconsin, but the main areas that look to have a direct impact will be those along the Wisconsin-Illinois boarder. Snowfall accumulations overnight 4 inches look likely. As of Wednesday, this system doesn’t look as if it will have huge impact for those in North-Central Wisconsin. Possible chance to see a few snow showers, but accumulations should be minor. We’ll have more detailed information on New Year’s Day forecast when forecast models become more clear.

Chilliness will return in the New Year with wind chills 25 below (WSAW)

Following the system Saturday, chilly air will follow behind it. Sunday is forecasted to be bitter cold with highs in the single-digits, and wind chills between 15-25 below zero.

