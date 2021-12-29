News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos and Videos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work
Advertisement

First Alert Weather: Quiet for now, but turning chilly for the New Year

Wind chills 25 below zero may be possible heading into the New Year. For now, weather plans to stay quiet.
By Audrey Leigh
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 12:55 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - After seeing back-to-back First Alert Weather Days, weather conditions plan to stay quiet for now. A few flakes here and there as we get closer to the New Year, but the rest of the work week will be nice.

As a cold front swipes through the area early Wednesday morning, colder temperatures will move in for the daytime hours. Highs in the lower 20s will be reached this morning, with daytime temperatures in the low to mid-teens. Wind chills in the single digits will also be a factor today. Despite the chilliness lingering around, Wednesday will be quite nice with plentiful amounts of sunshine. With the fresh snowpack on the ground, don’t forget the sunglasses today as sun will be glaring as it reflects off of the snow.

Single-digit wind chills are expected to last throughout the day today
Single-digit wind chills are expected to last throughout the day today(WSAW)

The next few days will remain in the 20s, with a few possible snow showers North of HWY 29 Thursday afternoon and evening. New Years Eve will be cloudy, but quiet.

A few flakes are possible Thursday afternoon North of HWY 29.
A few flakes are possible Thursday afternoon North of HWY 29.(WSAW)

By the New Year over the weekend, a possible winter storm will be on the move across the midwest. Right now, locations and timing is a bit wonky at least for our region in North-Central Wisconsin, but the main areas that look to have a direct impact will be those along the Wisconsin-Illinois boarder. Snowfall accumulations overnight 4 inches look likely. As of Wednesday, this system doesn’t look as if it will have huge impact for those in North-Central Wisconsin. Possible chance to see a few snow showers, but accumulations should be minor. We’ll have more detailed information on New Year’s Day forecast when forecast models become more clear.

Chilliness will return in the New Year with wind chills 25 below
Chilliness will return in the New Year with wind chills 25 below(WSAW)

Following the system Saturday, chilly air will follow behind it. Sunday is forecasted to be bitter cold with highs in the single-digits, and wind chills between 15-25 below zero.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New COVID-19 variants have less smell and taste symptoms
Loss of sense rare with Omicron variant
Winter weather will arrive by midday Tuesday with another round of accumulating snowfall. A...
First Alert Weather Day Issued Midday Tuesday for Moderate to Heavy Snowfall
FILE - Former Oakland Raiders coach John Madden gestures toward a bust of himself during his...
John Madden, Hall of Fame coach and broadcaster, dies at 85
Police lights
Charges filed in Adams County fatal crash
The US Department of the Interior is seeking to rename at least 28 federal sites in Wisconsin...
Nearly 30 Wisconsin sites with indigenous slur to be renamed

Latest News

Winter weather will arrive by midday Tuesday with another round of accumulating snowfall. A...
First Alert Weather Day Issued Midday Tuesday for Moderate to Heavy Snowfall
Mark Holley Headlights
Mark Holley Headlights
Mark Holley's Forecast
Mark Holley's Forecast
WSAW Sunrise 7 Weather
WSAW Sunrise 7 Weather