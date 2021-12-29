Crashes close I-94 eastbound southeast of Eau Claire Wednesday morning

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Multiple people are hurt after crashes on Interstate 94 near Eau Claire Wednesday morning.

Wisconsin State Patrol Sgt. Sean Berkwitch said that they don’t know how many people are hurt yet after a pair of semi versus car crashes about four miles southeast of Eau Claire on eastbound I-94.

Berkwitch said that there are no known fatalities with the crashes, but that one hour after the first call came in, emergency medical services were still working to help injured people. In addition to the two semi versus car crashes, there were a number of minor, non-injury crashes in the traffic backup and “a lot” of cars in the median on I-94.

Traffic advisory: Eastbound I-94 is closed between US 53 in Eau Claire and County HH in Foster because of a crash. Traffic is being rerouted on US 53. pic.twitter.com/XsvwKCIcQP — WisDOT Northwest Region (@WisDOTnorthwest) December 29, 2021

Multiple crashes near Eau Claire, Wis. closed Interstate 94 on Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021. (Jeff Ralph | WEAU)

The first call for service came at 8:50 a.m. Wednesday. The Interstate was closed from Highway 53 in Eau Claire to County Highway HH in Foster at 9 a.m. and Berkwitch said it would take over two hours for crews to clear the scene. The recommended detour while traffic is still backed up Wednesday is to take Highway 53 south to County Highway HH in Foster to bypass the closed stretch of Interstate. One lane of traffic on I-94 was expected to be reopened by early Wednesday afternoon.

