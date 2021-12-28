Wisconsin women want more job satisfaction

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WSAW) - Kane Communication Group in Milwaukee released their Kane Insights 2021 report with a focus on working women in Wisconsin. What they found is that women are dissatisfied, with 50% regularly considering quitting their jobs.

The main reasons for this are that they feel undervalued as employees and experience an overwhelming amount of stress.

In an economic climate where we are already experiencing a worker shortage, this could make any progress screech to a halt, says UWSP Center for Business and Economic Insight Chief Analyst Kevin Bahr.

“There’s no doubt, if you had large numbers of women all of a sudden taking action on their job dissatisfaction and quitting . . . I mean you’ve got about half the workers in this state that are women. That would make it pretty difficult to sustain any type of economic growth,” Bahr said.

The report shows that women are not looking to leave the workforce altogether. Stresses experienced during the pandemic have shown them they want to find a work environment that is more aligned with their values and provides a good work/life balance.

Kane Communications President and CEO Kimberly Kane believes 2022 will be a big year for companies looking to evaluate how to be employers of choice for women.

“Companies that employ more women, including in leadership ranks, perform better. Their retention rates are higher and they’re more profitable as companies. When you take a look broadly at our national economy, even the Fed talks about the importance of gender equality in the economy because working women add so much value to our economy in general,” Kane said.

