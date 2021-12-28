News and First Alert Weather App
Theaters asking for patience as crowds flock to the movies

Bay Park Square Cinema
By WBAY news staff
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 3:42 PM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - If you’ve gone to see a movie during the holidays, or still plan to, you’re not alone.

Thanks to movies like Spider-Man, Sing 2 and American Underdog, crowds at local movie theaters are starting to resemble pre-pandemic ones.

“You know I think we’re getting close, I would tell you that we’re very, very pleased as an industry, I happen to be the chairman of the National Association of Theater Owners, on top of being the chairman, president and CEO of Marcus Theatres, of course, but I would tell you that we’re seeing an incredible resurgence to our business and in particular, driven by a lot of good films, that for a holiday tradition, couldn’t be at a better time,” says Rolando Rodriguez, Chairman, President and CEO of Marcus Theatres.

The influx of movie goers has created a few challenges.

Due to staffing shortages and supply chain issues, Marcus Theatres are limiting concessions to popcorn, soda, candy and bottled water-- to keep lines moving efficiently.

“We certainly ask our customers to be a little patient with us, our teams are working very hard to make sure that we exceed their expectations and we’re happy to see them back at the theaters,” says Rodriguez.

Due to the rush to see blockbusters, Rodriguez advises buying tickets ahead of time to ensure your movie of choice isn’t sold out.

He’s also hoping this trend of movie theaters becoming a destination again continues into 2022.

“I think it’s a journey that our entire country and every industry is starting to make again where customers are now coming back to socialization, safe socialization, we encourage by the way, all of our customers, all of our associates to ensure they get their vaccination and in particular if you can get the booster shot, please do so,” says Rodriguez.

