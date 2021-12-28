Recipes perfect for your New Year’s menu from the Wisconsin Potato Growers Association

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Please your guests’ palettes with a Tomato, Potato and Mozzarella Bake for your New Year’s Eve gathering. This recipe will amaze guests when they learn these delicious bites are not only naturally nutritious but gluten-free too!

Ingredients:

8 cups water

3 russet potatoes sliced ¼-inch thick

3 tomatoes sliced ¼-inch thick

8 oz mozzarella cheese sliced ¼-inch thick

2 cloves garlic minced

2 Tbsp Romano cheese grated

kosher salt & pepper to taste

extra virgin olive oil for drizzling

Instructions:

Preheat oven to 350°F.



Bring water to boil, add potatoes and parboil for 5 minutes. Strain. (Note: you want these to be a little underdone so that they won’t get too mushy when you bake them in the oven).



In a large casserole dish, layer potato, tomato, mozzarella. While you will only have one layer, you’ll want to overlap these so that the mozzarella melts over the potato and tomato. Sprinkle with Romano cheese, garlic, salt and pepper. Drizzle lightly with extra virgin olive oil



Bake 20-25 minutes. The cheese will be melted and slightly golden.



Serve hot and enjoy!



If you are a member of the sweet n’ salty fan club then you are going to love, love, love this Dark Chocolate Potato Chip Bark. With just two ingredients and 20 minutes, you will be on your way to salty, sweet snacking heaven.

Ingredients:

2 cups dark chocolate chips

2 cups thick-cut crinkle cut potato chips crushed

Instructions:

Melt dark chocolate chips in the microwave in 30-second increments just until it starts to melt. Stir until smooth.



Line a 9 x 13 inch baking sheet with parchment paper.



Pour melted chocolate onto the prepared baking sheet and spread it into a thin layer. Scatter crushed potato chips over the chocolate.



Allow chocolate to set for 15-20 minutes or until hardened. Break into pieces and serve.



Store leftovers in an airtight container.

For more great recipes, visit https://eatwisconsinpotatoes.com/

