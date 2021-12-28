Recent snowfall allows Nine Mile County Forest to re-open trails

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Skiing and snowshoeing trails reopened Tuesday at Nine Mile County Forest. The trails had to close since the snow that fell earlier in the month melted. But all of the snow that did fall helped set the tracks to get the trails back open.

As of Tuesday, the trails had 2-plus inches, and officials said to stay away from areas deeper in the woods.

“I would avoid the pines and then there are a few pockets of some exposed leaves and branches that you’ll want to watch out for,” Nine Mile County Forest’s Assistant Director, Andy Sims said.

The 18-mile trail system is double-tracked with an 8-inch wide skating lane. Trail difficulty ranges from beginner to difficult. There are also nearly 4 miles of ski trails lighted and programmed to go on at dusk until 9 p.m daily during the ski season.

Sims added that the park is looking forward to the forecasted snow, and will be grooming more Wednesday morning.

For the latest trail conditions at Nine Mile County Forest, click here.

Nine Mile can be accessed off of County Hwy KK, Springbrook Road, Hollywood Road and Red Bud Road. During the regular ski/snowshoe season only daily passes may be purchased at the Nine Mile Chalet during the course of the season when the chalet is open After hour ski pass is available to purchase at the self-registration station located in the chalet parking lot.

