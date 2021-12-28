Rarely a lose of sense with Omicron variant

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Loss of taste and smell were some of the key symptoms of the initial strain of COVID-19.

With the new variants of COVID-19 taking over, doctors are seeing fewer symptoms of loss of taste and smell.

“The original strain of COVID-19 commonly affected the sense of smell and taste. And there was data that showed that up to 40 percent of people actually lost their sense of smell. It was felt to be a very reliable symptom to help us detect the virus,” said Dr. Timothy Boyle, ENT surgeon for Marshfield Clinic, “the new strain that you’ve heard so much about, the omicron, that is rapidly spreading across the US very rarely causes this. "

Boyle said about 9 out of 10 people recovered their senses within a month.

“Unfortunately, some went on to have permanent lose. The ideology of that isn’t completely known. It may be the profound inflammation, it may be damage, not to the neural cells themselves, but the cells that support their function,” said Dr. Boyle.

Dr. Boyle said unfortunately there are few treatments or medications that can help the sense of smell return.

Doctors have tried a small training technique where patients try to relearn their sense of smell by sniffing known odors.

