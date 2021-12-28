News and First Alert Weather App
Onedia County murder suspect pleads not guilty

Christopher Anderson booking photo
Christopher Anderson booking photo(DuPage County Jail)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 2:47 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
RHINELANDER, Wis. (WSAW) - A 30-year-old man accused of shooting and killing his child’s mother has pleaded not guilty.

Christopher Anderson is charged with first-degree intentional homicide in the death of Hannah Miller. He entered the pleas Monday in Oneida County Circuit.

Miller’s body was found near River Bend Road and Highway 8 around 11 a.m. on June 30.

Anderson was arrested in Carol Stream, Illinois on Sept. 7. Oneida County Sheriff Grady Hartman said Anderson was arrested because of a tip from a confidential informant.

A five-day trial is scheduled to begin in August.

