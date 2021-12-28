Hello, My Name Is: Samantha Federici

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Armed with a new mantra, the Central Wisconsin Storm is off to a terrific start this winter led by a hyper-competitive senior class. At the center of it all is Samantha Federici.

From a young age, Federici started falling in love with hockey while playing with her sister.

“I’d say I really fell in love with it around 10 or 11 when I’d play with my older sister. We’ve kind of grown-up playing together so that kind of pursued my love for the sport,” Federici said.

The Maddux sisters fell short of the goal last year, losing in overtime in the state semifinals.. Now with Maddux gone, Samantha and her fellow seniors wanted to re-focus to start this season.

“We had a motto at the beginning of the season, ‘Earned, not given,’ knowing that having the Storm jersey and having that reputation of winning games and going to state, yeah, that’s our reputation, but none of it’s earned,” Federici said.

The storm has earned it, jumping out to an 8-1 start to the season. Federici has been playing her part, leading the team goals and points.

“She’s fierce. She gets on her teammates. She expects the best from,” head coach Jacques Du Vair said. “She’s the first to do that, but she’s also the first to pat someone on the back and tell them they’re doing a great job and it’s a good balance for Sammy and it’s paid off for a good start to the season.”

The competitive nature has always been there for Samantha. Just ask her teammate Logan Crawford, who’s been playing with her since age ten.

“She has not changed and in the best way possible. She is still so stubborn on and off the ice because she wants to win,” Crawford said.

If she gets her way, Samantha and the Storm will be back at state come February.

“Obviously, being a senior it’s my last of everything so we’re really just focused on being a sisterhood and kind of team over everything you know just a willingness to work with each other and our skill will follow,” Federici said.

