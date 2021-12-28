News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos and Videos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work
Advertisement

Hello, My Name Is: Samantha Federici

Samantha Federici in practice.
Samantha Federici in practice.(Ben Helwig | WSAW)
By Ben Helwig
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 10:34 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Armed with a new mantra, the Central Wisconsin Storm is off to a terrific start this winter led by a hyper-competitive senior class. At the center of it all is Samantha Federici.

From a young age, Federici started falling in love with hockey while playing with her sister.

“I’d say I really fell in love with it around 10 or 11 when I’d play with my older sister. We’ve kind of grown-up playing together so that kind of pursued my love for the sport,” Federici said.

The Maddux sisters fell short of the goal last year, losing in overtime in the state semifinals.. Now with Maddux gone, Samantha and her fellow seniors wanted to re-focus to start this season.

“We had a motto at the beginning of the season, ‘Earned, not given,’ knowing that having the Storm jersey and having that reputation of winning games and going to state, yeah, that’s our reputation, but none of it’s earned,” Federici said.

The storm has earned it, jumping out to an 8-1 start to the season. Federici has been playing her part, leading the team goals and points.

“She’s fierce. She gets on her teammates. She expects the best from,” head coach Jacques Du Vair said. “She’s the first to do that, but she’s also the first to pat someone on the back and tell them they’re doing a great job and it’s a good balance for Sammy and it’s paid off for a good start to the season.”

The competitive nature has always been there for Samantha. Just ask her teammate Logan Crawford, who’s been playing with her since age ten.

“She has not changed and in the best way possible. She is still so stubborn on and off the ice because she wants to win,” Crawford said.

If she gets her way, Samantha and the Storm will be back at state come February.

“Obviously, being a senior it’s my last of everything so we’re really just focused on being a sisterhood and kind of team over everything you know just a willingness to work with each other and our skill will follow,” Federici said.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Snow winds down with areas of freezing drizzle possible
First Alert Weather Day: Ends Monday Morning
Brittany Wilson, 32, was charged with first degree murder and armed criminal action in the...
Woman accused of killing boyfriend with sword on Christmas Eve
Jacob Stachovack
Beloved Wausau East teacher dies from cancer
Jose Miguel Ortez-Herrerra
Stratford man accused of attempting to stab and strangle woman during argument on Christmas
A First Alert Weather Day is in effect for Tuesday afternoon and evening, due to the threat for...
First Alert Weather Day Issued for Heavier Snow Arriving Tuesday Afternoon

Latest News

Hello, My Name is: Samantha Federici 12/27/2021
Hello, My Name is: Samantha Federici 12/27/2021
Packers logo
Packers place four players on reserve/COVID-19 list
UW women’s basketball cancels 2nd game because of COVID-19
Green Bay Packers' Davante Adams celebrates his touchdown reception with Aaron Rodgers during...
On a record-setting night at Lambeau Field, Rodgers, Adams make history