News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos and Videos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work
Advertisement

Endangered orangutan in New Orleans has 1 healthy baby

By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 8:06 AM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A critically endangered Sumatran orangutan in New Orleans has given birth to a healthy male baby, but his twin brother died in the womb.

Officials at the Audubon Zoo said in a news release Monday that 12-year-old Menari gave birth to one baby without trouble on Christmas Eve and was mothering it appropriately. But she was having problems after that.

A team of on-call medical professionals was brought in, including local OBGYN and neonatology specialists who usually treat humans.

They anesthetized Menari, and ultrasound showed that the second baby was dead and badly positioned.

The medical team was able to remove it without a Cesarean section.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jacob Stachovack
Beloved Wausau East teacher dies from cancer
Jose Miguel Ortez-Herrerra
Stratford man accused of attempting to stab and strangle woman during argument on Christmas
Winter weather will arrive by midday Tuesday with another round of accumulating snowfall. A...
First Alert Weather Day Issued Midday Tuesday for Moderate to Heavy Snowfall
People wait in a long line to get tested for COVID-19 in Times Square, New York, Monday, Dec....
US officials recommend shorter COVID isolation, quarantine
Snow winds down with areas of freezing drizzle possible
First Alert Weather Day: Ends Monday Morning

Latest News

The misery is continuing at U.S. airports Tuesday, with plenty of cancellations and delays .
More flight cancellations reported amid omicron surge
Tomato, Potato And Mozzarella Bake
Tomato, Potato And Mozzarella Bake
A forensic odontologist confirmed the remains are those of David Koenig, who was reported...
Man looking for antlers find remains of missing MMA fighter
Tomato, Potato and Mozzarella Bake and Dark Chocolate Potato Chip Bark
Recipes perfect for your New Year’s menu from the Wisconsin Potato Growers Association
Wisconsin Women Consider Quitting Jobs
Wisconsin Women Consider Quitting Jobs