News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos and Videos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work
Advertisement

Child support worker arrested for allegedly taking bribes

(MGN)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 9:43 AM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE - Investigators are probing whether a Milwaukee County child support worker cleared dozens of liens for unpaid support in exchange for bribes.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports the worker was arrested in September at the county courthouse. An investigation is ongoing and prosecutors say they don’t expect to file charges until sometime next year.

According to court documents, the worker’s duties included negotiating lien payments with parents who owed support and to release liens when payments were made.

The worker told investigators she took $50 payments to clear liens, with the money often coming from two towing companies that couldn’t destroy or sell vehicles with active child support liens. Records show she twice released liens against her son as well.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jacob Stachovack
Beloved Wausau East teacher dies from cancer
Jose Miguel Ortez-Herrerra
Stratford man accused of attempting to stab and strangle woman during argument on Christmas
Winter weather will arrive by midday Tuesday with another round of accumulating snowfall. A...
First Alert Weather Day Issued Midday Tuesday for Moderate to Heavy Snowfall
People wait in a long line to get tested for COVID-19 in Times Square, New York, Monday, Dec....
US officials recommend shorter COVID isolation, quarantine
Snow winds down with areas of freezing drizzle possible
First Alert Weather Day: Ends Monday Morning

Latest News

Tomato, Potato And Mozzarella Bake
Tomato, Potato And Mozzarella Bake
Tomato, Potato and Mozzarella Bake and Dark Chocolate Potato Chip Bark
Recipes perfect for your New Year’s menu from the Wisconsin Potato Growers Association
Wisconsin Women Consider Quitting Jobs
Wisconsin Women Consider Quitting Jobs
Winter weather will arrive by midday Tuesday with another round of accumulating snowfall. A...
First Alert Weather Day Issued Midday Tuesday for Moderate to Heavy Snowfall