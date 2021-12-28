News and First Alert Weather App
Boston woman trades homes with woman in England

By WBZ Staff
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 7:13 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
BOSTON (WBZ) - If you have ever watched “The Holiday,” this next story might seem familiar.

Two woman who live in different parts of the world have decided to trade homes.

On Wednesday, Grace Gagnon embarks on a two-week trip to England.

It all started with a simple question on TikTok inspired by “The Holiday” asking if anyone in England if they wanted to switch places.

“I had watched ‘The Holiday’ with my mom on Thanksgiving, so it was fresh in my mind,” Gagnon said.

The post went viral, receiving millions of views and lots of interest.

“I was getting flooded with responses. It got to be a little bit overwhelming at one point,” she said.

One response came from Flo Patterson, and ultimately, the two women decided to swap apartments, with the company Home Exchange helping facilitate the short-term trade.

“It was sort of a whim for both of us, but I just thought, ‘Why not?’ I think we’ve been stuck inside for so long. Why not grab life and just do it?” Patterson said.

The two may live on opposite sides of the pond, one in Boston and one in England, but they share a common love for adventure.

“Just a different type of city, I think, will be amazing,” Patterson said. “And for Grace, I think it will be great to sort of see like the really, really amazing history of Bath.”

Gagnon said she looks forward to experience what life is like for Patterson.

“I get to meet her family, and I get to meet her friends, and I get to stay in her lovely flat in Bath,” she said.

Gagnon said the experience so far has been a “wild ride” that she never expected.

Copyright 2021 WBZ via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

