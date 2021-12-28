News and First Alert Weather App
Amherst native Garrett Groshek to coach Badgers’ running backs

Amherst native Garrett Groshek discusses signing with the Las Vegas Raiders on May 3, 2021.
By Noah Manderfeld
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 2:52 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (WSAW) - Amherst native and former Badgers running back Garrett Groshek is filling in as the Badgers running backs coach for their Las Vegas Bowl on Dec. 30.

The current running backs coach, Gary Brown, is dealing with a non-COVID-19 illness.

“We’re not sure if he will be with us or not,” Brian Lucas, director of football brand communications, told reporters.

In a media session with reporters, Groshek was attending a practice in Madison when Paul Chryst learned Brown may not be available for the bowl game.

“I asked Grosh: ‘What have you got going the next couple days maybe a week?” Chryst said.

The Badgers are set to play Arizona State on Dec. 30, with kickoff scheduled for 9:30 pm.

