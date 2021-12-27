Wildwood Wildlife Park Zoo & Safari asks for Christmas tree donations

News and First Alert Weather App
By Hannah Borchert
Published: Dec. 26, 2021 at 9:00 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
MINOCQUA, Wis. (WSAW) - Wildwood Wildlife Park Zoo & Safari will be accepting donations for both real and fake Christmas trees this year for their animals.

“A lot of the animals eat the branches off of them they eat the needles off of them,” said Kim Domaszek, education coordinator. She said the goats, snow leopards and elands love them.

The trees are also used for enrichment and in bird exhibits. Birds also like to nest in them. “We use them rather than just throwing them in the woods or filling up the landfills,” said Domaszek.

There is a drop-off sign by the main entrance of the park right off of highway 70. You don’t have to enter the zoo, just leave it by the fence with the sign and zookeepers will pick them up. Make sure there are no ornaments, hooks, lights or any decorations left on the tree or it could hurt the animals.

“We’ll take them as long as you are getting rid of the trees in your house. There is no deadline as to when we’ll stop accepting the trees, as long as they are green and they’re not brown and dead,” said Domaszek.

Donations will be accepted from 9 am to 2 pm Monday through Friday. They’ll also post pictures of the animals playing with the trees on their Facebook Page.

