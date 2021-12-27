Vilas County opens snowmobile trails

EAGLE RIVER, Wis. (WSAW) - All Vilas County state and club-funded snowmobile trails will open at 8 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 27.

Trails are in early season condition. According to the county’s website, most trails have an ice base along with powdery snowmaking for slippery conditions on turns. Some hills may be difficult to climb. Stay on marked trails and routes.

Lakes are unsafe and dangerous until they are marked and then, stay on the marked portion.

For more information, contact the Vilas County Forestry, Recreation & Land Department at (715) 479-5160.

Vilas County has 11 snowmobile clubs and over 700 miles of groomed snowmobile trails linking communities and service areas.

