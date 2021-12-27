News and First Alert Weather App
Stratford man accused of attempting to stab and strangle woman during argument on Christmas

Jose Miguel Ortez-Herrerra
Jose Miguel Ortez-Herrerra(Marathon County Jail)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 3:04 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A 41-year-old man is in the Marathon County Jail after he was accused of attempting to kill a woman on Christmas.

Investigators say the woman said Jose Miguel Ortez-Herrerra because angry and tried to strangle her with a phone cord and attempted to stab her. The woman was able to get away. She was treated at an area hospital.

He appeared in court Monday for a probable cause hearing.

Prosecutors asked for a high cash bond citing the seriousness of the allegations. Ortez-Herrerra’s attorney asked for a low cash bond due to no prior criminal history. His attorney also said Ortez-Herrerra worked as an attorney and in law enforcement when he lived in Nicaragua.

Marathon County Judge Greg Strasser set the bond at $25,000. He will be released from custody if he is able to post the first $5,000 in cash.

He’s been ordered to have no contact with the alleged victim. He’s expected to return to court on Jan. 10 when he’ll be formally charged.

