Stevens Point Police and Fire Commission resigns

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - After 12 years serving on the Police and Fire Commission in Stevens Point, Gary Wescott has resigned. He was resignation was effective on Dec. 22.

In a letter to Stevens Point Mayor Mike Wiza, Wescott highlighted the commission’s achievements including the early use of police body and squad car cameras. Noting the city was one of the first in Wisconsin.

“I extend my gratitude to past and present commissioners and police and fire personnel for their commitment to service,” Wescott wrote.

Wescott was also Stevens Point Mayor from 1995-2007 and 2014-2015.

