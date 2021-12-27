News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos and Videos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work
Advertisement

State nears 10,000 deaths due to COVID

Wisconsin on COVID-19 background
Wisconsin on COVID-19 background(MGN)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 3:40 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - The state of Wisconsin is on track to hit 10,000 deaths due to COVID by Jan. 1.

The state’s weekly average of COVID deaths is 25, however there were no deaths recorded Sunday. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reminds the public to look at data in 7-day averages as it gives a better overall picture due to delays in reporting.

As of Monday, the state’s death toll due to COVID-19 since the pandemic began was 9,928.

Wisconsin’s 7-day average of new confirmed cases is 3,375.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Snow winds down with areas of freezing drizzle possible
First Alert Weather Day: Ends Monday Morning
Brittany Wilson, 32, was charged with first degree murder and armed criminal action in the...
Woman accused of killing boyfriend with sword on Christmas Eve
Green Bay Packers' Davante Adams celebrates his touchdown reception with Aaron Rodgers during...
On a record-setting night at Lambeau Field, Rodgers, Adams make history
A First Alert Weather Day is in effect for Tuesday afternoon and evening, due to the threat for...
First Alert Weather Day Issued for Heavier Snow Arriving Tuesday Afternoon
Jacob Stachovack
Beloved Wausau East teacher dies from cancer

Latest News

Packers logo
Packers place four players on reserve/COVID-19 list
Jose Miguel Ortez-Herrerra
Stratford man accused of attempting to stab and strangle woman during argument on Christmas
A First Alert Weather Day is in effect for Tuesday afternoon and evening, due to the threat for...
First Alert Weather Day Issued for Heavier Snow Arriving Tuesday Afternoon
U.S Capitol
Student loan borrowers left wondering whether forgiveness is still possible