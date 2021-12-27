State nears 10,000 deaths due to COVID

MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - The state of Wisconsin is on track to hit 10,000 deaths due to COVID by Jan. 1.

The state’s weekly average of COVID deaths is 25, however there were no deaths recorded Sunday. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reminds the public to look at data in 7-day averages as it gives a better overall picture due to delays in reporting.

As of Monday, the state’s death toll due to COVID-19 since the pandemic began was 9,928.

Wisconsin’s 7-day average of new confirmed cases is 3,375.

