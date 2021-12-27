Snowmobile trails in Oneida County to open Tuesday
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 10:00 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RHINELANDER, Wis. (WSAW) - Oneida County will open its snowmobile trails on Tuesday, Dec. 28 at 8 a.m.
All lake and river trails in Oneida County are considered unsafe and should not be utilized until they have been clearly marked by a local snowmobile club.
The trails are in rough, early season condition.
CLICK HERE TO VIEW A MAP OF THE TRAIL SYSTEM
Oneida County has approximately 1,100 miles of public snowmobile trails, some state funded and others club-funded.
Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.