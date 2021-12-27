News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos and Videos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work
Advertisement

Share Your Holidays tops $65,000 is less than $10,000 away from matching grant total

Annual fundraiser ends Thursday
Share Your Holidays runs from Nov. 30 to Dec. 30
Share Your Holidays runs from Nov. 30 to Dec. 30(WSAW)
By Jeff Thelen
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 4:39 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Share Your Holidays, WSAW and WZAW’s annual fundraiser for the Salvation Army and Neighbor’s Place food pantries has topped the $65,000 level.

While we never set a goal, we do like to reach the total of matching grants. This year, it’s $75,000. Meaning every dollar donated up to that amount will be doubled.

Studies show every dollar given to a food pantry buys three to four meals.

As of Monday, the total for the 2021 Share Your Holidays is $65,637. The effort comes to a close on Thursday, December 30.

If you’d like to help, here’s a link to donate online: https://www.incrediblebank.com/syh.

You can also drop donations off at Incrediblebank branches in the Wausau area.

Or send a check, made out to “Share Your Holidays” to 1114 Grand Ave., Wausau, WI 54403.

Once again this year, we ask that you take any nonperishable donations right to your nearest food pantry.

As always, thank you so much for sharing your holidays!

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Snow winds down with areas of freezing drizzle possible
First Alert Weather Day: Ends Monday Morning
Brittany Wilson, 32, was charged with first degree murder and armed criminal action in the...
Woman accused of killing boyfriend with sword on Christmas Eve
Green Bay Packers' Davante Adams celebrates his touchdown reception with Aaron Rodgers during...
On a record-setting night at Lambeau Field, Rodgers, Adams make history
A First Alert Weather Day is in effect for Tuesday afternoon and evening, due to the threat for...
First Alert Weather Day Issued for Heavier Snow Arriving Tuesday Afternoon
Jacob Stachovack
Beloved Wausau East teacher dies from cancer

Latest News

Wisconsin on COVID-19 background
State nears 10,000 deaths due to COVID
Packers logo
Packers place four players on reserve/COVID-19 list
Jose Miguel Ortez-Herrerra
Stratford man accused of attempting to stab and strangle woman during argument on Christmas
A First Alert Weather Day is in effect for Tuesday afternoon and evening, due to the threat for...
First Alert Weather Day Issued for Heavier Snow Arriving Tuesday Afternoon