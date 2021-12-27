Share Your Holidays tops $65,000 is less than $10,000 away from matching grant total

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Share Your Holidays, WSAW and WZAW’s annual fundraiser for the Salvation Army and Neighbor’s Place food pantries has topped the $65,000 level.

While we never set a goal, we do like to reach the total of matching grants. This year, it’s $75,000. Meaning every dollar donated up to that amount will be doubled.

Studies show every dollar given to a food pantry buys three to four meals.

As of Monday, the total for the 2021 Share Your Holidays is $65,637. The effort comes to a close on Thursday, December 30.

If you’d like to help, here’s a link to donate online: https://www.incrediblebank.com/syh.

You can also drop donations off at Incrediblebank branches in the Wausau area.

Or send a check, made out to “Share Your Holidays” to 1114 Grand Ave., Wausau, WI 54403.

Once again this year, we ask that you take any nonperishable donations right to your nearest food pantry.

As always, thank you so much for sharing your holidays!

