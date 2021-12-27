News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos and Videos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work
Advertisement

Packers place four players on reserve/COVID-19 list

Packers logo
Packers logo(WBAY)
By Noah Manderfeld
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 3:11 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WSAW) - The Packers have placed four players on the reserve/COVID-19 list, general manager Brian Gutekunst announced on Monday.

Guard Ben Braden, linebackers Tipa Galeai and Ty Summers along with receiver Amari Rodgers were among those on the active roster placed on the list. Practice squad member RJ McIntosh, a defensive lineman, was placed on the practice squad reserve/COVID-19 list.

The Packers currently have cornerbacks Kevin King and Shemar Jean-Charles on the list, while defensive tackle Kenny Clark as activated from the list ahead of last Saturday’s game.

When Matt LaFleur was asked on Saturday about what the team plans to do to limit the risk of COVID-19 spreading in the locker room, he said, “the only thing we can do is try to be as responsible as possible outside of here. Try to mask up when we’re in the facility. Try to space out when we’re in the facility.”

He added it was a “helpless feeling” because some people don’t know how they get it. LaFleur said on Monday that the team is considering moving all meetings to a virtual format and only gathering in-person for practice to limit the spread.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Snow winds down with areas of freezing drizzle possible
First Alert Weather Day: Ends Monday Morning
Brittany Wilson, 32, was charged with first degree murder and armed criminal action in the...
Woman accused of killing boyfriend with sword on Christmas Eve
Green Bay Packers' Davante Adams celebrates his touchdown reception with Aaron Rodgers during...
On a record-setting night at Lambeau Field, Rodgers, Adams make history
A First Alert Weather Day is in effect for Tuesday afternoon and evening, due to the threat for...
First Alert Weather Day Issued for Heavier Snow Arriving Tuesday Afternoon
Jacob Stachovack
Beloved Wausau East teacher dies from cancer

Latest News

UW women’s basketball cancels 2nd game because of COVID-19
Green Bay Packers' Davante Adams celebrates his touchdown reception with Aaron Rodgers during...
On a record-setting night at Lambeau Field, Rodgers, Adams make history
Fans got into the holiday spirit Saturday, celebrating the Packers' 24-22 win over the Browns...
Packers fans enjoy Christmas Day at Lambeau Field
Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers is congratulated after throwing his 443rd career touchdown...
Final: Packers hang on beat Browns on Christmas Day, 24-22