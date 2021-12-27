News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos and Videos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work
Advertisement

National Weather Service confirms storm spawned 8 tornadoes

Crews working on storm damage cleanup in Stanley, Wis. on Friday, Dec. 17, 2021.
Crews working on storm damage cleanup in Stanley, Wis. on Friday, Dec. 17, 2021.(Max Cotton)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 10:10 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE - The National Weather Service has confirmed a rare December wind storm spawned eight tornadoes across west-central Wisconsin.

The Dec. 15 storm swept across multiple states. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported Sunday that the storm produced three EF-2 tornadoes, three EF-1 tornadoes and two EF-0 tornadoes. The EF-2s touched down in Clark County and in Stanley, a city in Chippewa and Clark counties.

An EF-1 touched down in Homer, Minnesota, before ending on a Mississippi River island on the Wisconsin side. The other EF-1s touched down in Levis, along the Trempealeau and Jackson County line and in Clark County. The EF-0s touched down in Eau Claire County and in the village of Trempealeau.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Snow winds down with areas of freezing drizzle possible
First Alert Weather Day: Ends Monday Morning
Brittany Wilson, 32, was charged with first degree murder and armed criminal action in the...
Woman accused of killing boyfriend with sword on Christmas Eve
Green Bay Packers' Davante Adams celebrates his touchdown reception with Aaron Rodgers during...
On a record-setting night at Lambeau Field, Rodgers, Adams make history
Wildwood Wildlife Park Zoo & Safari will be accepting donations for both real and fake...
Wildwood Wildlife Park Zoo & Safari asks for Christmas tree donations
Fans got into the holiday spirit Saturday, celebrating the Packers' 24-22 win over the Browns...
Packers fans enjoy Christmas Day at Lambeau Field

Latest News

Snowmobile trail
Snowmobile trails in Oneida County to open Tuesday
A First Alert Weather Day is in effect for Tuesday afternoon and evening, due to the threat for...
First Alert Weather Day Issued for Heavier Snow Arriving Tuesday Afternoon
Blood drive (FILE)
Blood drive to be held Monday afternoon in Wisconsin Rapids
COVID-19 vaccine clinic for 5-11 year olds to be held Monday