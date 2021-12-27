National Weather Service confirms storm spawned 8 tornadoes

MILWAUKEE - The National Weather Service has confirmed a rare December wind storm spawned eight tornadoes across west-central Wisconsin.

The Dec. 15 storm swept across multiple states. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported Sunday that the storm produced three EF-2 tornadoes, three EF-1 tornadoes and two EF-0 tornadoes. The EF-2s touched down in Clark County and in Stanley, a city in Chippewa and Clark counties.

An EF-1 touched down in Homer, Minnesota, before ending on a Mississippi River island on the Wisconsin side. The other EF-1s touched down in Levis, along the Trempealeau and Jackson County line and in Clark County. The EF-0s touched down in Eau Claire County and in the village of Trempealeau.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.