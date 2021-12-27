News and First Alert Weather App
First Alert Weather Day Issued for Heavier Snow Arriving Tuesday Afternoon

While conditions slowly clear out Monday night, more snow arrives for Tuesday afternoon
By Chad Franzen
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 9:32 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Most areas received 3″-5″ of snowfall from Sunday night into Monday morning, with the clean up continuing across central Wisconsin Monday afternoon. Patchy freezing drizzle will continue into early Monday afternoon, with skies clearing Monday night as temperatures fall back into the single digits above zero early Tuesday morning.

Past 24 hours from Sunday evening into Monday morning.
Past 24 hours from Sunday evening into Monday morning.(WSAW)

Some area roads may become a little slick Monday afternoon and evening, as some blowing and drifting of snow will return to central Wisconsin.

A First Alert Weather Day is in effect for Tuesday afternoon and evening, due to the threat for...
A First Alert Weather Day is in effect for Tuesday afternoon and evening, due to the threat for heavy snowfall.(WSAW)

Expect clouds to build quickly Tuesday morning with snow arriving from southwest to northeast across the region throughout the mid-afternoon hours Tuesday. Snowfall rates may reach 1″ per hour from 4 p.m. through 8 p.m., with most locations receiving 3″-5″ of snowfall throughout the early morning hours Wednesday.

Most of the accumulating snow will arrive between 4pm and 8pm Tuesday.
Most of the accumulating snow will arrive between 4pm and 8pm Tuesday.(WSAW)

A quick shot of cooler weather will push in for the middle and end of the last week of December, with the potential for another heavy snowfall arriving for the first day of the new year Saturday. This one could be a bit more “interesting” in regards to the amount of snowfall it may produce for the first weekend in 2022. Stay tuned!

