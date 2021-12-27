Blood drive to be held Monday afternoon in Wisconsin Rapids

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WSAW) - Aspirus Health and the Blood Center of Northcentral Wisconsin will host a blood drive Monday at the former East Junior High School Music Room in Wisconsin Rapids.

The blood drive is from 2-7 p.m. at 311 Lincoln Street.

Appointments are encouraged to promote social distancing. To schedule an appointment or for more information, please call the Blood Center of Northcentral Wisconsin’s toll-free number at 866-566-5900.

People with medical conditions or who are taking any medications are asked to call the toll-free number before attending a blood drive to find out if they are eligible to donate.

The Blood Center of Northcentral Wisconsin is accepting donations of COVID-19 convalescent plasma, a potentially life-saving treatment for critically ill COVID-19 patients. If you have had COVID-19, and it has been at least 14 days since your last symptoms (or 14 days since your positive test if asymptomatic), please contact the Blood Center at 866-566-5900 if you are interested in donating COVID-19 convalescent plasma.

