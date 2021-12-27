News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos and Videos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work
Advertisement

Beloved Wausau East teacher dies from cancer

Jacob Stachovack
Jacob Stachovack(WSAW)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 12:33 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Tech ed students at Wausau East High School are mourning the loss of their beloved teacher, Mr. Stachovack.

Jacob Stachovack died on Dec. 19 following a battle with cancer.

Last month, Mr. Stachovack’s students started a Go Fund Me account to raise money to offset his medical bill. More than $15,000 had been raised.

According to his obituary, Jake utilized his life experiences to lead “his guys”, as he always called them, toward careers in the trades. Jake cared deeply for his students and coworkers; despite being in a tremendous amount of pain, he continued to show his dedication to them by going to school until the week before his passing.

A celebration of Jake’s life will be held Jan. 9. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make a donation to Chicago Adventure Therapy or the Wausau East endowment fund to establish a scholarship in Jake’s honor.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Snow winds down with areas of freezing drizzle possible
First Alert Weather Day: Ends Monday Morning
Brittany Wilson, 32, was charged with first degree murder and armed criminal action in the...
Woman accused of killing boyfriend with sword on Christmas Eve
Green Bay Packers' Davante Adams celebrates his touchdown reception with Aaron Rodgers during...
On a record-setting night at Lambeau Field, Rodgers, Adams make history
Wildwood Wildlife Park Zoo & Safari will be accepting donations for both real and fake...
Wildwood Wildlife Park Zoo & Safari asks for Christmas tree donations
Fans got into the holiday spirit Saturday, celebrating the Packers' 24-22 win over the Browns...
Packers fans enjoy Christmas Day at Lambeau Field

Latest News

Average lottery credit on Wisconsin property tax bills is $229-- highest amount ever distributed
Taylor wants mayor spot after quitting lieutenant gov bid
Crews working on storm damage cleanup in Stanley, Wis. on Friday, Dec. 17, 2021.
National Weather Service confirms storm spawned 8 tornadoes
Snowmobile trail
Snowmobile trails in Oneida County to open Tuesday