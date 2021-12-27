Beloved Wausau East teacher dies from cancer

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Tech ed students at Wausau East High School are mourning the loss of their beloved teacher, Mr. Stachovack.

Jacob Stachovack died on Dec. 19 following a battle with cancer.

Last month, Mr. Stachovack’s students started a Go Fund Me account to raise money to offset his medical bill. More than $15,000 had been raised.

According to his obituary, Jake utilized his life experiences to lead “his guys”, as he always called them, toward careers in the trades. Jake cared deeply for his students and coworkers; despite being in a tremendous amount of pain, he continued to show his dedication to them by going to school until the week before his passing.

A celebration of Jake’s life will be held Jan. 9. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make a donation to Chicago Adventure Therapy or the Wausau East endowment fund to establish a scholarship in Jake’s honor.

