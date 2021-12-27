News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos and Videos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work
Advertisement

Average lottery credit on Wisconsin property tax bills is $229-- highest amount ever distributed

(KEYC, File)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 11:34 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - Wisconsin homeowners’ will notice the Lottery and Gaming Credit found on property tax bills is 38% higher than last year.

The estimated credit is $229. The increase is due to lottery sales exceeding estimates.  In 2020, the corresponding Lottery and Gaming Credit was $166.

“The Lottery Credit this year is the highest amount ever certified for distribution in the Lottery’s 33-year history,” said Peter Barca, Wisconsin Department of Revenue Secretary.  “This is driven by the Wisconsin Lottery having a record year, and the credit returned to homeowners is based on Lottery profits.”

Since 1988, the Wisconsin Lottery has provided over $4.8 billion in property tax relief to eligible Wisconsin homeowners.  The amount of the credit varies throughout the state depending on the tax rate of the school district.

The Lottery Credit is shown on tax bills as a reduction of property taxes due. If a taxpayer pays their taxes in two or more installments, the credit is applied to the first installment. The credit is paid by the state to counties or municipalities on the fourth Monday in March. The county or municipality receiving the payment settles with overlying taxing jurisdictions.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Snow winds down with areas of freezing drizzle possible
First Alert Weather Day: Ends Monday Morning
Brittany Wilson, 32, was charged with first degree murder and armed criminal action in the...
Woman accused of killing boyfriend with sword on Christmas Eve
Green Bay Packers' Davante Adams celebrates his touchdown reception with Aaron Rodgers during...
On a record-setting night at Lambeau Field, Rodgers, Adams make history
Wildwood Wildlife Park Zoo & Safari will be accepting donations for both real and fake...
Wildwood Wildlife Park Zoo & Safari asks for Christmas tree donations
Fans got into the holiday spirit Saturday, celebrating the Packers' 24-22 win over the Browns...
Packers fans enjoy Christmas Day at Lambeau Field

Latest News

Jacob Stachovack
Beloved Wausau East teacher dies from cancer
Taylor wants mayor spot after quitting lieutenant gov bid
Crews working on storm damage cleanup in Stanley, Wis. on Friday, Dec. 17, 2021.
National Weather Service confirms storm spawned 8 tornadoes
Snowmobile trail
Snowmobile trails in Oneida County to open Tuesday