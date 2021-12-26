Tine and Cellar helping for the holiday

News and First Alert Weather App
Restaurant gives away free Christmas lunches for anyone in the community
By Jade Flury
Published: Dec. 25, 2021 at 9:47 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
WESTON, Wis. (WSAW) - Tine and Cellar is spreading some Christmas cheer this holiday season by hosting an event that offered free lunches for anyone in the community on Saturday.

Since 2019, Tine and Cellar has been giving out free Christmas meals to anyone in need. The lunches were available for anyone who may have been spending the holiday alone or simply needed a meal.

“We’ve been doing this every year since we opened,” said Jesse Bartnik, director of operations for Tine and Cellar, “seems like for one reason or another, especially post COVID there’s still so much going on where people aren’t able to get to their families like they could in the past.”

Bartnik said the event is something they noticed the community needed. He said they want to give back to the community as much as they can.

“We have people who have been coming here every single year since we started doing it,” said Bartnik.

All of the staff working on Christmas Day were volunteers, including the servers and cooks. Any tips left by guests were donated to The Hagar House.

“Well they surprised me this year that they choose the Hagar House,” said Deeann Westerhaus, the vice president of the board for The Hagar House.

Westerhaus said The Hagar House is a christ-centered home for women and their children.

“It feels great. It’s something I definitely want to keep doing for years to come,” said Barknik.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

