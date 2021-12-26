News and First Alert Weather App
On a record-setting night at Lambeau Field, Rodgers, Adams make history

Green Bay Packers' Davante Adams celebrates his touchdown reception with Aaron Rodgers during...
Green Bay Packers' Davante Adams celebrates his touchdown reception with Aaron Rodgers during the first half of an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns Saturday, Dec. 25, 2021, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Matt Ludtke)(Matt Ludtke | AP)
By Matt Infield
Published: Dec. 25, 2021 at 10:11 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WSAW) - Aaron Rodgers became the Packers’ all-time passing touchdown leader with his 443rd touchdown completion, moving him past Brett Favre.

“To be a part of history like that for this franchise is you know just something that I’m really proud of and extremely grateful for, the opportunity to play here for so long,” Rodgers said.

The completion to Allen Lazard was met with MVP chants and hugs from many teammates and coaches on the field, but the emotions really hit Rodgers when the Packers played a video message from his predecessor to the fans at Lambeau Field.

“You know then the tribute afterward, that was really cool. To see from the first touchdown to Greg on down the line, some of the memorable ones over the years. And then to get a message from Favre definitely got me a little teary-eyed on the bench,” Rodgers said.

It was only fitting that the man who caught number 443 was Allen Lazard, who was wide open for the potential record-breaker in Baltimore last Sunday on a throw Rodgers says he missed.

“My reaction was just ‘Oh s**t, I caught it.’ You know it was a pretty great feeling, you know just being on that side of history and everything,” Lazard said.

That wasn’t the only history Rodgers was involved in. His first of two touchdowns to Davante Adams was the 66th time they’ve connected for a score, moving that duo past Rodgers and Jordy Nelson’s mark for the most touchdowns for a wide receiver and quarterback duo.

“When you start stacking up the numbers for Davante, it’s mind-blowing. I really feel like he’s the best player that I’ve played with,” Rodgers said.

The two have been vocal about their appreciation of each other, and Adams had more to say about his quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

“We’re both two guys who don’t get complacent. We’re two guys that always find ways to continue to push the envelope and push other people around us to keep getting better. So, we’re not done yet,” Adams said.

