Final: Packers hang on beat Browns on Christmas Day, 24-22

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WSAW) - Aaron Rodgers passed Brett Favre for the most touchdowns in franchise history, and the Packers beat the Browns 24-22 on Christmas Day.

Late in the first quarter, Aaron Rodgers found Allen Lazard for an 11-yard touchdown, setting the Packers’ franchise mark for touchdowns with 443.

Rodgers would throw two more, adding 202 yards. Davante Adams led all receivers with 114 yards on ten completions and two touchdowns. Allen Lazard had 45 yards and a touchdown. Aaron Jones would run for 66 yards.

The Browns had a chance to win the game late in the fourth quarter, but quarterback Baker Mayfield threw a critical interception with under two minutes to play to Rasul Douglas. The Packers recorded four interceptions on the day, two by Douglas, and one each by Chandon Sullivan and Darnell Savage.

Green Bay improves to 12-3, and maintains control of the top seed in the NFC ahead of a Sunday night home divisional matchup against the Vikings next Sunday.

Game Recap:

The Packers won the coin toss and deferred to the Browns. Baker Mayfield and the Browns marched through the Packers’ defense behind a 41-yard reception from Nick Chubb and a 15-yard low block personal foul on Darnell Savage. Nick Chubb would punch in the opening score on a short one-yard run. With a missed extra point, the Browns took a 6-0 lead.

After the Packers failed to do much on their next drive, the Browns would try to add to their lead. On the first play of the drive, Darnell Savage would intercept Mayfield’s 40-yard pass near midfield to give the Packers’ the ball back.

Rodgers would take the field aiming for the franchise-record breaking touchdown pass. He completed a 36-yard pass to Davante Adams to put the Packers in the red zone.

Later in the drive, Aaron Rodgers would find Allen Lazard for an 11-yard touchdown, setting the Packers’ franchise mark for touchdowns with 443. The Packers would take a 7-6 lead.

In the second quarter, the Packers would march into the red zone again. Rodgers would find Adams this time for a nine-yard touchdown completion for his 444th career touchdown. The touchdown broke the franchise record for most touchdowns between a receiver and a quarterback, breaking Rodgers’ mark with Jordy Nelson at 65.

But the Browns respond quickly, scoring a touchdown on a one-yard pass from Mayfield to Harrison Bryant. Their two-point conversion attempt was unsuccessful, keeping the Packers ahead 14-12.

After Rodgers aggravated his toe, the Packers were unable to score on their next drive. But on the Browns’ ensuing drive, Rasul Douglas recorded his fourth interception of the season, the team-lead, to give them another chance to score.

Aaron Rodgers would find Davante Adams again for their second connection of the game, giving the Packers a 21-12 lead at halftime.

The two sides exchanged field goals in the third quarter, making the score 24-15 heading into the fourth quarter.

In the fourth quarter, the Browns would creep closer to the Packers with a five-yard touchdown to Anthony Schwartz, making the score 24-22.

.@bakermayfield finds @TheRealF1ash in the back of the end zone!



We've got a one possession game in Green Bay. 👀



📺: #CLEvsGB on NFLN/FOX/PRIME VIDEO

📱: https://t.co/OLd1rKEfqM pic.twitter.com/inSMqzk85T — NFL (@NFL) December 26, 2021

Then later with the Browns at midfield with a chance to drive into field goal range, Rasul Douglas picks off a Mayfield pass, the defense’s fourth interception, to seal the victory for the Packers.

RASUL DOUGLAS IS TOO CLUTCH.



The @packers fourth INT of the game seals the deal on Christmas day! @rd32_era



📺: #CLEvsGB on NFLN/FOX/PRIME VIDEO

📱: https://t.co/OLd1rKEfqM pic.twitter.com/g2qcFQwC1N — NFL (@NFL) December 26, 2021

