Rodgers throws career touchdown No. 443, passes Brett Favre for most in Packers’ history

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WSAW) - Aaron Rodgers is now the Packers’ touchdown king with his 443rd career touchdown pass, passing his predecessor Brett Favre for most in franchise history.

In the first quarter of their game against the Cleveland Browns, Rodgers found Allen Lazard for a short pass. Lazard would dive for the pylon and break into the endzone for an 11-yard touchdown, setting the mark.

Brett Favre recorded a video message to congratulate his successor which was played for Packers fans after the touchdown, saying “go get us another Super Bowl.”

