News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos and Videos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work
Advertisement

Rodgers throws career touchdown No. 443, passes Brett Favre for most in Packers’ history

Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers is congratulated after throwing his 443rd career touchdown...
Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers is congratulated after throwing his 443rd career touchdown pass, during the first half of an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns on Saturday, Dec. 25, 2021, in Green Bay, Wis. The pass breaks the previous Green Bay Packers record held by Brett Favre. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)(Morry Gash | AP)
By Noah Manderfeld
Published: Dec. 25, 2021 at 4:03 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WSAW) - Aaron Rodgers is now the Packers’ touchdown king with his 443rd career touchdown pass, passing his predecessor Brett Favre for most in franchise history.

In the first quarter of their game against the Cleveland Browns, Rodgers found Allen Lazard for a short pass. Lazard would dive for the pylon and break into the endzone for an 11-yard touchdown, setting the mark.

Brett Favre recorded a video message to congratulate his successor which was played for Packers fans after the touchdown, saying “go get us another Super Bowl.”

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wisconsin State Patrol cruiser struck from behind
Wisconsin State Patrol cruiser struck near Wausau
Tow ban in effect in Marathon County
Crews are responding to a structure fire in the City of Merrill
No one injured in Christmas Eve apartment fire in Merrill
Sunshine fading to clouds today and a cool.
First Alert Weather: Quiet start, snowy end to the holiday weekend
Generic crash
Names released in crash that killed mother, unborn child

Latest News

Browns vs Packers
HALFTIME: Rodgers breaks Favre’s record, Packers lead Browns on Christmas Day
Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) dunks the ball between Boston Celtics guard...
Bucks complete Christmas Day comeback, beat Celtics, 117-113
Green Bay Packers cornerback Kevin King (20) reaches out for Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver...
Ahead of Christmas Day matchup with Browns, Packers place CB Kevin King on reserve/COVID-19 list
High School Sports 12/23/2021
SPASH, Stratford pick up wins in boys basketball going into Christmas break