HALFTIME: Rodgers breaks Favre’s record, Packers lead Browns on Christmas Day

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WSAW) - Aaron Rodgers set the Packers franchise record for career touchdowns with 443 as the Packers lead the Browns 21-12 on Christmas Day.

Late in the first quarter, Aaron Rodgers found Allen Lazard for an 11-yard touchdown, setting the Packers’ franchise mark for touchdowns with 443.

Rodgers would throw two more, completing 18 of 23 passes for 154 yards. Davante Adams leads all receivers with 88 yards on seven completions and two touchdowns. Allen Lazard has 45 yards and a touchdown.

The defense had three interceptions, with Darnell Savage, Rasul Douglas and Chandon Sullivan recording one.

Baker Mayfield had one touchdown and three interceptions

Game Recap:

The Packers won the coin toss and deferred to the Browns. Baker Mayfield and the Browns marched through the Packers’ defense behind a 41-yard reception from Nick Chubb and a 15-yard low block personal foul on Darnell Savage. Nick Chubb would punch in the opening score on a short one-yard run. With a missed extra point, the Browns took a 6-0 lead.

After the Packers failed to do much on their next drive, the Browns would try to add to their lead. On the first play of the drive, Darnell Savage would intercept Mayfield’s 40-yard pass near midfield to give the Packers’ the ball back.

Rodgers would take the field aiming for the franchise-record breaking touchdown pass. He completed a 36-yard pass to Davante Adams to put the Packers in the red zone.

Later in the drive, Aaron Rodgers would find Allen Lazard for an 11-yard touchdown, setting the Packers’ franchise mark for touchdowns with 443. The Packers would take a 7-6 lead.

In the second quarter, the Packers would march into the red zone again. Rodgers would find Adams this time for a nine-yard touchdown completion for his 444th career touchdown. The touchdown broke the franchise record for most touchdowns between a receiver and a quarterback, breaking Rodgers’ mark with Jordy Nelson at 65.

But the Browns respond quickly, scoring a touchdown on a one-yard pass from Mayfield to Harrison Bryant. Their two-point conversion attempt was unsuccessful, keeping the Packers ahead 14-12.

After Rodgers aggravated his toe, the Packers were unable to score on their next drive. But on the Browns’ ensuing drive, Rasul Douglas recorded his fourth interception of the season, the team-lead, to give them another chance to score.

Aaron Rodgers would find Davante Adams again for their second connection of the game, giving the Packers a 21-12 lead at halftime.

