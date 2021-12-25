First Alert Weather Day: Sunday night into Monday morning for accumulating snow

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A First Alert Weather Day has been declared for Sunday night into Monday morning for the potential of accumulating snow of 3-6″ from Highway 10 on north, while 1-3″ of snow, along with a wintry mix of sleet, freezing rain, and rain south of Highway 10. This will cause treacherous travel conditions for Sunday night and into the first half of the day on Monday.

Low pressure developing in the eastern Rockies will track NE toward Minnesota and NW Wisconsin by late Sunday night through Monday morning. Snow is expected to develop in the region during the mid-evening hours Sunday, falling moderate to perhaps heavy at times in the Northwoos at night. The snow in the area, from Highway 10 on north, will taper to snow showers Monday morning, then come to an end by midday. Meantime, to the south of Highway 10, snow will initially fall from mid to late evening on Sunday, then as warmer air shifts into the region, the precipitation will change to a wintry mix and rain showers. Snowfall accumulations will range from 3-6″ north of Highway 10 into the Northwoods with higher amounts possible to the NW of Rhinelander. To the south of Highway 10, 1-3″ of snowfall, along with up to a tenth of an inch of sleet, as well as minor glazing of ice is anticipated.

Road conditions will deteriorate Sunday evening, going from slippery to snow-covered and hazardous. Difficult travel conditions are expected overnight into Monday morning from Highway 10 on north, including the Monday morning commute. Farther south, roads will also be slippery and icy in nature Sunday night through Monday morning.

Gusty winds are expected Sunday night into Monday across the area. Winds from the south to southwest will be sustained at 10-20 mph, with gusts of 35-40 mph possible. This will cause blowing and drifting snow, especially Monday morning, across the northern part of the area where mainly snow falls with this winter storm.

An active weather pattern will set up in the Upper Midwest with another round of snow or a wintry mix expected Tuesday afternoon into Tuesday night. This is being monitored for an additional First Alert Weather Day. Colder air will follow this storm system, with daytime temps for the second half of the week only peaking in the 10s with lows near or below zero. There is the possibility for another winter storm to affect the area next Saturday and Sunday to start the new year.

