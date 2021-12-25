News and First Alert Weather App
Bucks complete Christmas Day comeback, beat Celtics, 117-113

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) dunks the ball between Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown, left, and forward Jayson Tatum, right, during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Saturday, Dec. 25, 2021, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Jon Durr)(Jon Durr | AP)
By Noah Manderfeld
Published: Dec. 25, 2021 at 4:10 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WSAW) - In the return of Giannis Antetokounmpo and Donte DiVincenzo, the Bucks came back from a 13-point fourth-quarter lead to beat the Celtics 117-113 on Christmas Day.

The Bucks were down by 15 at halftime after the Celtics’ Jaylen Brown had 19 points in the first half. But in the third quarter, Giannis and the Bucks were able to mount a comeback. They outscored the Celtics by 11 points in the third quarter, pulling within two points during the quarter.

In the fourth quarter, the Bucks went scoreless for four minutes while the Celtics went on a 10-0 run to mount a 13-point lead big lead. But the Bucks came back, taking the lead in the closing seconds on a Wes Matthews three-pointer.

Giannis finished with 36 points and seven assists. Bobby Portis had 16 points and ten rebounds for a double-double.

