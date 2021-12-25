Bucks complete Christmas Day comeback, beat Celtics, 117-113

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WSAW) - In the return of Giannis Antetokounmpo and Donte DiVincenzo, the Bucks came back from a 13-point fourth-quarter lead to beat the Celtics 117-113 on Christmas Day.

The Bucks were down by 15 at halftime after the Celtics’ Jaylen Brown had 19 points in the first half. But in the third quarter, Giannis and the Bucks were able to mount a comeback. They outscored the Celtics by 11 points in the third quarter, pulling within two points during the quarter.

In the fourth quarter, the Bucks went scoreless for four minutes while the Celtics went on a 10-0 run to mount a 13-point lead big lead. But the Bucks came back, taking the lead in the closing seconds on a Wes Matthews three-pointer.

You know it ends well when Jrue gets a steal.



WES FOR THREE!! pic.twitter.com/SJoXY1XSfM — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) December 25, 2021

Giannis finished with 36 points and seven assists. Bobby Portis had 16 points and ten rebounds for a double-double.

