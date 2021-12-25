Ahead of Christmas Day matchup with Browns, Packers place CB Kevin King on reserve/COVID-19 list

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WSAW) - The Packers have placed cornerback Kevin King on the reserve/COVID-19 list ahead of their game against the Browns on Christmas Day.

The news comes after another cornerback, Shemar-Jean Charles, was placed on the list. Defensive tackle Kenny Clark was activated from the list Friday after missing Sunday’s game against the Ravens.

Safety Innis Gaines was elevated to the active roster in a corresponding move.

