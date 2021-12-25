News and First Alert Weather App
Ahead of Christmas Day matchup with Browns, Packers place CB Kevin King on reserve/COVID-19 list

Green Bay Packers cornerback Kevin King (20) reaches out for Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver...
Green Bay Packers cornerback Kevin King (20) reaches out for Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) during an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Zach Bolinger)(Zach Bolinger | AP)
By Noah Manderfeld
Published: Dec. 25, 2021 at 2:57 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WSAW) - The Packers have placed cornerback Kevin King on the reserve/COVID-19 list ahead of their game against the Browns on Christmas Day.

The news comes after another cornerback, Shemar-Jean Charles, was placed on the list. Defensive tackle Kenny Clark was activated from the list Friday after missing Sunday’s game against the Ravens.

Safety Innis Gaines was elevated to the active roster in a corresponding move.

