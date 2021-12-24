News and First Alert Weather App
Woman and unborn child killed in crash near Weyauwega

By WBAY news staff
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 6:53 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
WAUPACA COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A woman and her unborn child were killed in a crash near Weyauwega Thursday morning.

At 9:25 a.m., troopers and officers were called to Highway 10 westbound near Reek Road.

The Wisconsin State Patrol says the victim was traveling east on Highway 10 in the westbound lanes when it was hit by a car that was passing a semi tractor-trailer. The cars collided head on and hit the front driver side of the semi. The cars came to rest in the median near Reek Road.

The driver of the first car, a 26-year-old Appleton woman, was killed. Her unborn child also died. The woman’s name was not released.

The driver of the second car, a 19-year-old Milwaukee woman, was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries. A 41-year-old male passenger from Milwaukee was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries. A 15-year-old boy passenger was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the semi, a 43-year-old man from Brooklyn, NY, was not hurt.

The Wisconsin State Patrol is investigating the crash.

The Wisconsin State Patrol, Waupaca County Sheriff’s Office, Weyauwega Police and Gold Cross Ambulance responded to the scene.

