News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos and Videos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work
Advertisement

Wisconsin State Patrol cruiser struck near Wausau

Wisconsin State Patrol cruiser struck from behind
Wisconsin State Patrol cruiser struck from behind(Wisconsin State Patrol)
By Desiree Fischer
Published: Dec. 24, 2021 at 1:06 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A Wisconsin State Patrol cruiser was struck from behind Thursday night near Wausau.

Around 7:40 p.m., a Wisconsin State Trooper was parked on the shoulder of the WIS 29 to I-39 on-ramp investigating multiple vehicle runoffs in the area when a vehicle lost control and struck the trooper’s vehicle. The trooper was inside of her cruiser at the time of the crash with the emergency lights activated. No one was injured.

According to the Wisconsin State Patrol, enforcement action is pending a crash investigation, which is being handled by the Marathon County Sheriff’s Office.

This is the third Wisconsin State Patrol cruiser struck this month. WSP reminds drivers to pay attention and drive for the roadway conditions so you have time to move over or slow down when you see emergency lights ahead.

WAUSAU POST - Thankfully, no one was injured last night when a vehicle lost control and struck a WSP cruiser with...

Posted by Wisconsin State Patrol on Friday, December 24, 2021

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Slick roads, wrecks force stretch of I-94 to close south of Eau Claire
Series of wrecks forces stretch of I-94 to close south of Eau Claire, at least 20 hurt
Former Minnesota police officer Kim Potter was found guilty on two manslaughter counts in the...
Kim Potter guilty of manslaughter in Daunte Wright’s death
Paul Schmeiser
1 arrested in Taylor County fatal hit-and-run case
Icy roads cause slick driving conditions and force the closure of I-94 on Dec. 23, 2021.
Sheriff’s office warns of hazardous road conditions, black ice
Chance for snow late Christmas Day with cooler temperatures
First Alert Weather: Patchy drizzle and areas of fog continue Friday

Latest News

Tow ban in effect in Marathon County
Three tornadoes with max winds of 120-130 mph impacted Clark & Chippewa Counties Wednesday night.
Update: National Weather Service confirms tornadoes in Clark, Chippewa, Eau Claire & Trempealeau Counties
Chance for snow late Christmas Day with cooler temperatures
First Alert Weather: Patchy drizzle and areas of fog continue Friday
UCC Hosts Christmas Eve Dinner
UCC Hosts Christmas Eve Dinner