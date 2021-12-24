News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos and Videos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work
Advertisement

United Airlines cancels over 100 Christmas Eve flights due to omicron

United Airlines has canceled more than a hundred Christmas Eve flights according to flight...
United Airlines has canceled more than a hundred Christmas Eve flights according to flight tracking site FlightAware.(CNN)
By CNN
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 7:05 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - United Airlines has canceled more than a hundred Christmas Eve flights, according to flight tracking site FlightAware.

In a company memo, United said it’s had to “cancel some flights” because of the coronavirus omicron variant.

It said the nationwide spike in omicron cases this week has had a direct impact on its flight crews and the people who run its operations.

It said it’s notifying customers of the cancelations ahead of them coming to the airport.

United apologized for the disruption and said it’s working hard to rebook as many people as possible and get them on their way for the holidays.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Paul Schmeiser
1 arrested in Taylor County fatal hit-and-run case
Slick roads, wrecks force stretch of I-94 to close south of Eau Claire
Series of wrecks forces stretch of I-94 to close south of Eau Claire, at least 20 hurt
Firefighters were called to an early morning fire in Hannibal.
7 people escape early morning house fire in Lincoln County
Mother charged with neglect after toddler fatally struck and killed by train
Former Minnesota police officer Kim Potter was found guilty on two manslaughter counts in the...
Kim Potter guilty of manslaughter in Daunte Wright’s death

Latest News

Police say a shooting occurred Thursday night at a shopping mall in suburban Chicago.
Police respond to shooting at mall in suburban Chicago
Police officers work at the scene where two people were struck in a shooting at the Burlington...
LA police kill teen girl while firing shots at male suspect
UW men’s basketball cancels Thursday’s game over COVID-19 in its program
Three tornadoes with max winds of 120-130 mph impacted Clark & Chippewa Counties Wednesday night.
Update: National Weather Service confirms tornadoes in Clark, Chippewa, Eau Claire & Trempealeau Counties