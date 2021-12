WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Marathon County Sheriff’s Office has implemented a tow ban effective immediately.

Due to heavy fog and slippery road conditions, only vehicles that are presenting a public safety hazard will be towed.

TOW BAN FOR MARATHON COUNTY EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY The Marathon County Sheriff's Office is implementing a tow ban for... Posted by Marathon County Sheriff's Office on Friday, December 24, 2021

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.