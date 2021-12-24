St. Paul’s United Church of Christ in Wausau hands out free Christmas meal

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - St. Paul’s United Church of Christ in Wausau held a free meal to the public to celebrate Christmas Friday, distributing a ham dinner to anyone who came in.

The dinner was organized by volunteers and served by several more. Bruce Olbrandt serves on the mission committee at St. Paul’s. He says these types of meals are quintessential to the church.

“We used to do a lot of these meals before the pandemic,” said Olbrandt. “We love the opportunity to get to connect with the community.”

The meal was served from 4-6 p.m. with many desserts, sides and drinks available. Olbrandt says meals like this aren’t possible without the help of selfless volunteers.

“Time is a valuable commodity and getting people to volunteer these days is very difficult,” said Olbrandt. “I thank all the volunteers that we have for donating their time and their talents so that we could produce this meal.”

Worship services were available to everyone following the meal in the sanctuary.

“I just want to share this meal with others,” said Olbrandt. “It really makes it a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year.”

St. Paul’s United Church of Christ is located at 426 Washington Street in Wausau.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.