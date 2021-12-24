Shoppers grab last-minute items on Christmas Eve

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Friday morning, shoppers were busy in downtown Wausau as they finished last-minute errands before the Christmas holiday. Joe Pueschner and his mom had several stops in their day.

“Everywhere I’ve been today has been packed. There’s plenty of traffic out right now,” said Pueschner. “We were at the grocery store before this. It is insanity. The aisles are full of people.”

It’s been a welcome return for some shoppers. Many did the bulk of their holiday shopping online last year. This year saw more people return to in-person stores.

“I think people are still getting out and getting after it, which is nice to see because the last couple of years has been kinda quiet,” said Pueschner.

Supply chain issues have partially contributed to the scramble, but Pueschner said he has all his shopping done.

“I give all the credit in the world to the people working to do their best to make sure everything stays stocked,” said Pueschner.

Downtown Wausau was busy throughout the day Friday, despite slippery conditions. Filled with many local stores and small businesses, downtown Wausau is an ideal place for gift-shopping and supporting entrepreneurs.

“The holidays are a super important time to support these small businesses so I think shopping local is massive,” said Pueschner.

It’s a busy day, but at the end of it, it’s a warm reminder of the holiday spirit.

“This year definitely feels more nostalgic after some time off from Christmas shopping so this year feel a little bit better,” said Pueschner.

