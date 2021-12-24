News and First Alert Weather App
Shipping services make last-minute holiday deliveries

USPS says the volume of mail this week triples compared to any other time of year.
A USPS mail carrier sorts and loads packages onto the truck.(WMTV)
By Gabriella Rusk
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 2:16 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - For nearly two decades, Ryan Buske has worked as a city letter carrier for the United States Postal Service in Madison.

“The holidays are a time of year that we plan for and anticipate for,” said Buske.

He says while it isn’t as elevated as it was last December, the mail volume is still high across the board.

“Every carrier is responsible for thousands of letters and hundreds of packages every day,” said Buske. “That is an extreme demand for any carrier, veteran or new.”

A spokesperson for USPS says the amount of mail they process and load into their trucks will triple or even quadruple during the holiday season.

“We understand how important each piece is,” said Buske. “Whether we’re talking about an end-of-the-year bank statement to a Christmas card to a package for a five-year-old that may be coming from a family member that is all the way across the country.”

At UPS, owner Melissa Ross says the two weeks before Christmas are always a busy time.

“It’s always fun and exciting to see all the commotion that happens this time of year,” said Ross.

She says there’s been an uptick in last-minute packages getting sent out.

“It’s a little sad for a lot of people because they had had plans going into this holiday season and obviously things change so quickly in the world we’re living in,” said Ross. “Being able to help loved ones connect somehow by giving the gifts that they had planned to give is really special to us.”

Both USPS and UPS will be making last-minute deliveries on Christmas Eve.

