The Salvation Army honors Major Paul Logan with a bell ringing day

Major Logan served the organization for 40 years
Bell ringing across Marathon County
Bell ringing across Marathon County
By Jade Flury
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 8:10 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Bell ringers at the red kettles are ringing all across Marathon County to honor the late Major Paul Logan. All-day Thursday bells will ring in his honor.

Major Paul Logan passed suddenly on November 23rd serving people in need in the county. He will be remembered for his kindness, hard work, and dedication to The Salvation Army. Logan was the Wausau Corps officer.

Major Logan came to Wausau during the middle of the pandemic to continue his work for The Salvation Army. He didn’t let COVID-19 get in the way of his commitment to kindness.

“He really got us rolling where we were you know, struggling with covid, rules and regulations and how to handle things. He was really good at it,” said Karen Hocking, Bell Ringer.

Gary Bezucha met Major Logan 2 years ago when he first came to Wausau. He said Major Logan dedicated his life to The Salvation Army.

“I found him to be one of the most kind and gentle people I’ve ever known,” said Gary Bezucha, bell ringer.

Major Logan lived to serve people.

“He spent a lot of time trying to make sure all of the bells were ringing that all of the kettles were manned, that there were volunteers,” said Ann Chrudinsky, development director for The Salvation Army.

Chrudinsky said the advisory board decided to have all of the red kettles manned on the one-month anniversary of his passing.

“Oh it was my honor to ring bells today, he was one of a kind and he won’t be forgotten,” said Hocking.

