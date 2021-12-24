“The Organ Trail” founder honored with USA Today’s Human Triumph of the Year Award

PLOVER, Wis. (WSAW) - Mark Scotch has been named USA Today’s Human Triumph of the Year Award winner.

The Plover resident won the award celebrating the best examples of human kindness after donating one of his kidneys and showcasing the need for kidney health awareness.

Scotch’s journey began back in 2020 when he met Hugh Smith, a former professional horse jockey, at Cane Brewing in Smith’s hometown of Natchitoches, Louisiana.

Scotch learned that Smith suffered frequent injuries in his days as a jockey. To help with the pain he took ibuprofen frequently causing damage to his kidneys.

“His kidneys had failed and he had been on dialysis for a while,” said Scotch.

So Scotch decided to become a kidney donor himself.

“I knew just enough to say that I could give him one of mine,” said Scotch.

Even though Scotch’s kidney wasn’t a match for Smith, he still decided to donate one of his kidneys to someone in need.

“I gave Hugh a voucher and that gave him priority on the waitlist with the national kidney registry,” said Scotch.

Through the National Kidney Registry Voucher Program, he became a voucher donor. It allowed Scotch’s kidney to be matched with someone else who needed a kidney.

Scotch has his surgery in September of 2020, while Smith got his kidney transplant in February.

Scotch’s experience with kidney donations gave him the idea to start his own organization called “The Organ Trail.”

“I do a lot of long-distance bicycle riding, so I decided to go see Hugh with one kidney after my surgery and I turned that ride into an awareness ride from Madison, WI to Natchitoches, Lousiana,” said Scotch.

Scotch wanted to prove that people can donate a kidney and still proceed to do have a regular life.

“I wanted to prove you can donate and go back to a normal life. So that was big, I wanted to demonstrate that,” said Scotch.

In early 2021, he completed his first Organ Trail, biking 1,500 miles from Madison, where he donated his kidney, to Natchitoches, where he first met Smith.

When it comes to winning the Human Triumph of the Year Award, Scotch said he’s using the attention to bring more awareness to the need for kidney donors.

“More opportunity on a national scale to continue telling people about the urgent need and that you can donate and go back to normal life,” said Scotch.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.