News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos and Videos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work
Advertisement

Harris tests negative for coronavirus after close contact

Vice President Kamala Harris, wearing a face mask speaks, with firefighters while visiting the...
Vice President Kamala Harris, wearing a face mask speaks, with firefighters while visiting the Los Angeles Fire Department Station 94, in Los Angeles, Friday, Dec. 24, 2021.(AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 24, 2021 at 5:25 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Vice President Kamala Harris tested negative Friday for the coronavirus following her close contact earlier this week with an aide who later tested positive, her office said.

Harris, who is spending the holidays in Los Angeles, had tested negative Wednesday after she was told that the aide who had accompanied her throughout the day Tuesday had tested positive.

Her office said she would be tested again Friday. A pair of tests — a rapid test and a more sensitive laboratory test — found no trace of the coronavirus, her office said.

Harris is fully vaccinated, has received a booster COVID-19 vaccine dose and is regularly tested under White House COVID-19 protocols. She is to be tested again on Monday.

The aide also is fully vaccinated and boosted, and had tested negative earlier this week and every day during the prior week, Harris’ office said.

Harris and her husband, Doug Emhoff, on Friday delivered doughnuts and holiday greetings to the firefighters at Los Angeles Fire Department Station 94.

“You are so special and we really do appreciate you and we thank you,” she told them.

Emhoff also tested negative on Friday, Harris’ office said.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Slick roads, wrecks force stretch of I-94 to close south of Eau Claire
Series of wrecks forces stretch of I-94 to close south of Eau Claire, at least 20 hurt
Former Minnesota police officer Kim Potter was found guilty on two manslaughter counts in the...
Kim Potter guilty of manslaughter in Daunte Wright’s death
Paul Schmeiser
1 arrested in Taylor County fatal hit-and-run case
Icy roads cause slick driving conditions and force the closure of I-94 on Dec. 23, 2021.
Sheriff’s office warns of hazardous road conditions, black ice
Dense fog is expected until late evening.
First Alert Weather: Dense fog tonight, risk of snow later in the weekend

Latest News

The percent of residents by county that have received one dose or are fully vaccinated as of...
VACCINE TRACKER: North Central Wisconsin vaccination percentage information
Dense fog, lifting overnight. Sun to clouds Christmas Day. Snow or a wintry mix expected Sunday...
First Alert Weather: Christmas Eve Night Forecast
St. Paul''s United Church of Christ in Wausau held a free meal on Christmas Eve
St. Paul’s United Church of Christ in Wausau hands out free Christmas meal
Photo still of the logo for the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
Amber Alert cancelled for 2-year-old girl in Calif.; father arrested