Grand Rapids women with cancer is surprised with “The Best Christmas Ever”

GRAND RAPIDS, Wis. (WSAW) - A single mother of two recently diagnosed with a rare form of blood cancer was surprised with “The Best Christmas Ever” on Thursday.

Premier Real Estate partnered with the non-profit called “The Best Christmas Ever.” They coordinated with friends, family and the community to surprise Lisa Dotter and her two kids.

Dotter was diagnosed on September 9th with Myelodysplastic syndrome.

Having to take a leave from work due to her treatments at the hospital turned her life upside down.

“It’s just been overwhelming lying awake at night trying to think about how the bills are going to be paid,” said Dotter.

Dotter’s coworker, Jan Peronto saw her struggling and decided to nominate her to be chosen for “The Best Christmas Ever.’

“Lisa has always done everything for everyone else. And put everyone else before her,” said Peronto.

Premier Real Estate brought gifts for Dotter and her children. They also gave them a gift card for a new washer and dryer and coordinated with a company that will replace their air conditioning and furnace. It will also have an air-cleaning unit to help Dotter with her compromised immune system.

“We wanted it to be impactful and meaningful to them,” said Matt Tranel, Premiere Real Estate owner.

They also raised $7,500 to pay for her housing expenses while she stays in Madison for her bone marrow transplant.

“She’s still struggling and she’s in our community and for the community to come around her and show her that we love her and we care about her I think is really powerful,” said Tranel.

Lisa says today’s surprise lifted her spirit.

“I feel like I will sleep better tonight than I probably have since September when I found out,” said Dotter.

