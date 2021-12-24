First Alert Weather: Freezing fog and rain will create icy roads and low visibility during holiday travels this Christmas Eve morning

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - If you plan on traveling this Christmas Eve, prepare for some hazardous travel conditions during the morning hours. Patchy dense fog is developing this morning (even for those not under a Dense Fog Advisory), which will not only reduce visibility but will also freeze due to below freezing point temperatures, allowing black ice to form. Additionally, a system moving through will bring in a wintry mix with freezing rain at times this morning.

Fog is expected to lift around 9 AM Christmas Eve morning. But while fog lifts, a wintry mix with freezing rain in spots will move through the area after 8 AM. Freezing rain will also create some icy roadways, especially on those that are left untreated. But as temperatures warm above freezing point by mid to late morning hours, freezing rain will transition into widespread rain showers. Additionally, warmer temperatures will allow any ice on the roadways to melt. If you can delay travel until after 10-11 AM, that would be ideal to be on the safe side. However, if you must get on the roads early, plan for possible impacts, stay alert, and check road conditions prior to heading out.

Highs will warm near the 40s this afternoon, which is unseasonably mild for this time of year. The record in Wausau is 42° set in 1940. Precipition will clear out of the region by mid-afternoon, leading to cloudy skies. Skies remain cloudy overnight, with temps leading up to midnight in the upper 20s to around 30. Christmas Day conditions will be better and will feature lots of clouds. Highs in the low to mid-30s. Christmas Night brings a chance for some snow showers in the Northwoods.

Clouds will stick around for the first half of Sunday with snow showers developing late Sunday as a winter system moves into the area. A wintry mix will be possible in the southern parts of the area at night into early Monday morning. The potential exists for a few inches of snowfall in the northern half of the area Sunday night into Monday. Highs on Sunday around 30.

Snow fall greater than 4" may be possible heading into Monday (WSAW)

After the snow showers wind down Monday morning, clouds break for some sun in the afternoon. Highs in the low 30s. The next weather maker could arrive on Tuesday with snow developing in the afternoon and continuing at night. High on Tuesday in the mid 30s. The snow is expected to taper to snow showers Wednesday morning, then clouds with some breaks of sun in the afternoon. Highs in the low to mid 30s. Turning colder on Thursday with a fair amount of sun. Highs may not make it out of the upper teens for highs.

Happy Holidays!

